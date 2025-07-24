US TSYS: CORRECTION: Tsy Yields Gain, Mixed Data, New Home Sales Miss Estimates

Jul-24 19:33

* Treasuries added to the midweek decline Thursday, retreating after lower-than-expected initial c...

US TSYS: Iran/Israel Ceasefire Holding, Fed Keeps Rate Cut Door Ajar

Jun-24 19:32
  • US Treasuries look to finish at/near late Tuesday session highs - support twofold: risk sentiment improved as Israel/Iran hostilities appeared to de-escalate (ceasefire pledges watched closely after some morning confusion over timing).
  • Secondary: Fed Chairman Powell's policy testimony to the House this morning - while maintaining patient stance regarding rate cuts, Chair Powell conceded he could see inflation not coming in "as strong as expected", however, "inflation is projected to have moved higher due to tariffs". Meanwhile, a "majority" feel it's appropriate to cut interest rates later this year.
  • Projected rate cut pricing largely gaining vs. morning levels (*): Jul'25 at -4.7bp (-5.7bp), Sep'25 at -25.3bp (-24.2bp), Oct'25 at -41.2bp (-39.7bp), Dec'25 at -59.6bp (-56.6bp).
  • On data, The Philly Fed non-manufacturing survey saw firms dial back particularly negative views on the regional economy to one closer to their own experiences. The Johnson Redbook retail sales index rose by 4.5% Y/Y in the week ending Jun 21, a slowdown from 5.2% the prior week and bringing month-to-date June sales gains to 4.8% Y/Y (vs a 5.7% gain targeted by retailers).
  • Greenback weakness will likely have been bolstered by cleaner short-term positioning, weaker-than-expected US consumer confidence and Fed Chair Powell not ruling out the chance of an FOMC rate cut as soon as July.

AUDUSD TECHS: Hammer Candle Highlights A Reversal

Jun-24 19:30
  • RES 4: 0.6700 76.4% retracement of the Sep 30 ‘24 - Apr 9 bear leg
  • RES 3: 0.6688 High Nov 7 ‘24
  • RES 2: 0.6603 High Nov 11 ‘24
  • RES 1: 0.6552 High June 16 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 0.6500 @ 16:50 BST Jun 24
  • SUP 1: 0.6454/6373 Intraday low / Low Jun 23
  • SUP 2: 0.6357 Low May 12    
  • SUP 3: 0.6309 38.2% retracement of the Apr 9 - Jun 16 bull cycle
  • SUP 4: 0.6275 Low Apr 14

The medium-term trend set-up in AUDUSD is unchanged, the outlook remains bullish. The sharp reversal from Monday’s low reinforces a bull theme and signals the end of the latest corrective pullback. Yesterday’s gains also highlight a bullish price pattern - a hammer candle formation. Sights are on key resistance and the bull trigger, at 0.6552, the Jun 16 high. Key short-term support has been defined at 0.6373, yesterday’s low.   

BOC: Other Analysts See More Worrying Dynamics In CPI (2/2)

Jun-24 19:19

Some of the more cautious interpretations of the May data include those of National Bank, BMO, and Scotiabank:

  • National was relatively neutral on the implications, still expecting a July cut: "We wouldn’t say this report significantly leans towards a cut or a hold when looking to next month’s decision (although the market interpreted it slightly hawkishly). While overall inflation remains reasonably well contained (headline or excluding taxes), there’s still a bit of uncomfortable pressure in the core segment. Tariff-driven inflation risks are also weighing on the central bank. It means that, when pricing the July 30th decision, markets will continue to hover in “uncertainty territory” until additional important data is released. To be sure, there's still a lot to go before the next meeting, including another CPI report next month, GDP, jobs data and a Business Outlook Survey. Our baseline forecast involves a July cut but that's very much a data dependent call. We'll need to see more co-operation in the next month, via a softer June inflation report and/or continued weakness in the labour market."
  • BMO saw worrying dynamics in the CPI that reduced chances for a July cut, though they still appear to expect one: "The latest inflation results are broadly similar to April's outing—a deceptively calm headline number with core hovering too far above the 2% target for comfort. The BoC will likely need to see much more improvement before it's convinced that underlying inflation is headed back to 2%. The small counterpoint is that evidence is building that the economy is beginning to more fully feel the weight of U.S. tariffs, as the flash on manufacturing sales for May showed a 1.3% drop. The data over the next five weeks will ultimately drive the decision, but the odds of a July cut are lower now on the so-so CPI."
  • Scotiabank, which also envisages the BOC's easing cycle already at an end, says the central bank shouldn't be considering cutting rates: "Core inflation remains too warm to be contemplating rate cuts. Ignore the headline CPI reading that continues to be weighed down by the elimination of the consumer portion of the carbon tax; it’s below the 2% target, but the tax distortion makes that meaningless. The bigger issue here is that underlying price pressures remain too high and rising breadth combines to signal that inflation has yet to be licked. To twist a phrase, the Bank of Canada shouldn’t even be thinking about thinking about when to cut rates."

