PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Roundup: Kenya, Leidos, TPG Launched Earlier

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is shortly due to brief reporters at the White House. The White House conveyed to the press pool that President Donald Trump is expected join the briefing to discuss his first year in office. LIVESTREAM

The presser may provide additional details of Trump's agenda for tomorrow's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His keynote address to the forum is scheduled for 08:30 ET 13:30 GMT . He also has a meeting with corporate executives at 11:25 ET 16:25 GMT .

. He also has a meeting with corporate executives at . It is likely he will meet with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both of whom have publicly pushed back against his bid to acquire Greenland.

Today, senior Trump administration officials have lined up behind Trump's claim that sovereignty over the island is crucial to US national security. The most recent argument, first espoused by Trump yesterday and repeated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today , is that a UK decision to cede control over Diego Garcia - an Indian Ocean territory that houses a US military base - is evidence that European NATO partners cannot be relied on to safeguard US national security.