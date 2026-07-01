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0050BST0750HKT0950AESTJapan May Monetary Base
0130BST0830HKT1030AESTRBA Board Member Harper -Speech 
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0230BST0930HKT1130AESTAustralia Apr Building Approvals
0435BST1135HKT1335AESTJapan 10yr Bond Sale
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