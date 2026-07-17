EM LATAM CREDIT: Colombia (COLOM): IMF Technical Assistance - Neutral

European curves traded mixed Wednesday, with EGBs twist flattening and the UK's bull steepening.
Gilts led an early rally after softer-than-expected UK CPI data, with core goods a meaningful downside driver though services on the slightly firm side. While MNI doesn't regard the data as meaningfully impacting the BoE decision Thursday, it may have reduced the propensity for hawkish dissents.
Gains across the space were capped from that point on however, with energy prices coming off session lows as U.S. President Trump noted that the memorandum of understanding with Iran is not final, while stressing if the U.S. will strike again if it does not like what it sees.
Yields spiked to session highs momentarily in late afternoon after a later-deleted Arabic social media post stated the U.S. - Iran MOU signing had been cancelled, but the move quickly reversed as the source's veracity was discounted.
Gilts outperformed Bunds on the day, with periphery EGB spreads closing mixed but little changed.
The Federal Reserve decision is the focus after the cash close. Thursday brings UK labour market data ahead of the latest BoE decision.
MNI's BoE preview (plus UK Inflation Insight) is here. We expect the BoE to leave Bank Rate unchanged (7-2 vote, 2 hawkish dissenters, Pill & Greene). The vote split and the communique from individual MPC members is set to come under the greatest scrutiny, with the broader tone in the official statement unlikely to be meaningfully altered.
Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany
Germany: The 2-Yr yield is up 2bps at 2.586%, 5-Yr is up 1bps at 2.657%, 10-Yr is down 0.3bps at 2.927%, and 30-Yr is down 1.4bps at 3.481%.
UK: The 2-Yr yield is down 4.1bps at 4.143%, 5-Yr is down 4bps at 4.286%, 10-Yr is down 3.7bps at 4.751%, and 30-Yr is down 3bps at 5.469%.
Italian BTP spread down 0.2bps at 69.5bps / French OAT up 0.8bps at 74.3bps
CHF: Franc Outperforms Moderately Ahead Of Central Banks
Jun-17 16:12
USDCHF has marginally extended its pullback from the 0.8000 handle, briefly printing a 0.7910 session low on Wednesday ahead of both FOMC and SNB meetings over the coming 24 hours.
A potential catalyst to a further franc recovery would be the SNB removing its comment on an "increased willingness to intervene" in foreign exchange in Thursday's statement, a moderately hawkish move. For our full SNB preview see here: https://mni.marketnews.com/4eJg4To
On top of this, continued dovish SNB communications mean market expectations for tightening through 2026 have pared significantly even ahead of the US-Iran deal, contrary to both the US and the Eurozone. This leaves a mere 5bps of tightening priced through December 2026 at typing, leaving much less room for adjustment compared to the almost 50bps priced in mid-March, and raising the bar for a dovish surprise at tomorrow's SNB meeting.
To the downside, support for USDCHF is located at the 50-day EMA, at 0.7886. A move below the average would signal scope for a deeper retracement. YTD highs at 0.8042 meanwhile represent notable resistance for the pair.
US DATA: Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations Remain Contained
Jun-17 16:03
The Atlanta Fed’s Business Inflation Expectations survey saw a marginal dip in unit cost growth expectations for the year ahead in June, somewhat echoing the NY Fed’s consumer equivalent compared to a more pronounced uplift in the U.Mich consumer survey.
The recent climb in the mean expectation of 1Y ahead changes in unit costs broadly stabilized in June at 2.33% after 2.36% in May at what had been its highest since Jun 2025.
That’s via a low of 1.94% in Feb 2026 prior to the start of the US-Iran war for what has been a relatively contained increase since then – the recent peak of 2.36% compares with 2.76% in Apr 2025 after widespread tariff announcements.
The additional quarterly survey shows that long-term expectations of unit cost changes per year over the next 5-10 years have remained anchored throughout this period, most recently at 2.8% in this June question after 2.75% in March.
Whilst that’s elevated compared to the 2% inflation target, the survey saw a long-term pre-pandemic average of 2.8% and 2.7% in 2024 prior to tariff announcements. It peaked at 3.5% in 2Q22 as the Russia invasion of Ukraine added to existing inflationary pressures.