EM LATAM CREDIT: CMPC – New Hybrid Fair Value

RES 4: 113-23 76.4% retracement of the Sep’24 - Jan’25 sell-off

RES 3: 113-07 76.4% retracement of the Apr 7 - 11 sell-off

RES 2: 112-23 High May 1

RES 1: 112-15+ High Aug 5

PRICE:‌‌ 112-09 @ 14:03 BST Aug 5

SUP 1: 110-19+/08+ Low Jul 24 / Low Jul 14 & 16

SUP 2: 110-03 76.4% retracement of the May 22 - Jul 1 bull leg

SUP 3: 109-28 Low Jun 6 and 11

SUP 4: 109.25 Low May 27

Treasury futures remain strong on the back of the post-NFP rally, clearing resistance into the bull trigger at 112-12+, the Jul 1 high. This opens the May 1 high for direction at 112-23, a multi-month high. Clearance here opens retracement levels layered at 113-07 - 113-23. On the downside, key support is 110-08+, the Jul 14 and 16 low. First support lies at 110-19+, the Jul 24 low.