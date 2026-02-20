EURUSD TECHS: Clears Key Short-Term Support

Feb-19 18:00

* RES 4: 1.2081 High Jan 27 and key resistance * RES 3: 1.2007 76.4% retracement of the Jan 27 - Feb...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

EURUSD TECHS: Bullish Engulfing Candle

Jan-20 18:00
  • RES 4: 1.1919 High Sep 17 and a key M/T resistance  
  • RES 3: 1.1848 High Sep 18
  • RES 2: 1.1808 High Dec 24 and the bull trigger 
  • RES 1: 1.1768 High Jan 20
  • PRICE: 1.1732 @ 16:07 GMT Jan 20
  • SUP 1: 1.1633/1573 Intraday low / Low Jan 19 and the bear trigger
  • SUP 2: 1.1549 76.4% retracement of the Nov 5 - Dec 12 bull leg
  • SUP 3: 1.1512 Low Nov 25
  • SUP 4: 1.1491 Low Nov 21  

The recovery in EURUSD from Monday’s low alters the technical picture and highlights a reversal of the bear leg that has been in place since Dec 24. Monday’s price pattern is a bullish engulfing candle - a reversal signal. The pair has cleared the 20-day EMA, at 1.1672, strengthening a reversal threat and opens 1.1743 (pierced), the high Jan 6. A clear breach of this level would strengthen a bull theme. Key support is 1.1573, the Jan 19 low.            

FOREX: USD Consolidates Sharp Move Lower as Tariff Threats Weigh

Jan-20 17:53
  • Tuesday’s APAC session was highlighted by the significant weakness in the long end of the JGB curve, prompting significant moves for European and US fixed income. The ongoing headwinds for U.S. Treasuries following the latest geopolitical developments have weighed heavily on the US dollar. The sell-America narrative appears very prominent across global markets, assisting precious metals to fresh record highs.
  • Price action may have been exacerbated by the return of US markets following yesterday’s MLK holiday, with the USD index comfortably posting its weakest session of the year so far. This has translated to the DXY breaking cleanly back below 99.00, and lows of 98.24 briefly erased the entirety of this year’s advance. This refocuses the market’s attention on a cluster of daily lows just below the 98.00 handle, an area that continued to be well supported in December.
  • A headline that said Danish pension operator AkademikerPension was exiting U.S. Treasuries over finance concerns tied to America's budget shortfall prompted the final spike lower for the dollar, before more stable price action then ensued.
  • Owing to its weighting in the index, EUR is among the best performers in G10, helping EURUSD to consolidate back above 1.17. A well isolated NZD shrugged off the weakness for risk/equities and extended this week’s rally to around 1.7%, with NZDUSD matching the Dec 24 highs in the process, at 0.5853.
  • However, as the potential insulation from European tariff threats and the domestic issues in Japan simmer, it’s the Swiss Franc that tops the G10 leaderboard today. Price action has substantially narrowed the gap to the December lows at 0.7862, and a break of 0.7829 would place the pair at the lowest level since the removal of the CHF peg, eleven years ago.
  • All focus now will be on potential comments from President Trump, who is en route to Davos. UK CI headlines the data docket early Wednesday.

OPTIONS: Multiple Mixed Euribor Structures

Jan-20 17:52

Tuesday's Europe rates/bond options flow included:

  • ERM6 98.25/98.50/98.75 call fly, paper sells for 0.5 in 9.5k
  • ERU6 98.18/98.31cs vs 97.81/97.68ps, bought the cs for 0.25 in 6k
  • ERZ6 98.06/18/43/56 call condor vs. 97.68/97.56 put spread paper paid 0.5 on 4K, buying the call condor

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: IEEPA's Dead, But Tariffs Will Live On

Feb-20 21:10
article type logo

MNI IG US Credit Weekly

Feb-20 20:45
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Holding, Next Move Could Be Hike - Lacker

Feb-20 20:26

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2025Twitter, Xlinkedin logo