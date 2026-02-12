US NATGAS: CCL3 Train 5 First LNG Imminent

Feb-11 18:53

Cheniere submitted a FERC request to introduce feedgas and refrigerants to the cold end of Midscale ...

US: Trump's Fusion Of Public And Private Breaks US Historical Precedent

Jan-12 18:47

Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute writes that US President Donald Trump’s fusion of public and private ownership is “a truly radical break from how the United States has done business for a century.” 

  • Bruce Mehlman notes on the Cato report, “The US government hadn’t taken a direct stake in a healthy commercial firm since at least the 1950s. [In 2025 it took] FOURTEEN, and more are on the way.”
  • The figures above don't include other state funding initiatives that Trump has championed in recent weeks in a bid to address affordability, including a proposed USD$200 billion purchase of mortgage bonds to bring down housing costs.  

Figure 1: Direct Stakes in Private Companies Taken by the Trump Admin in 2025

image

Source: Cato Institute, NYT, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC

US: Number Of US Adults Identifying As Political Independents Hits New High

Jan-12 18:39

According to a new survey from Gallup, a record high 45% of US adults identified as political independents in 2025, surpassing the 43% measured in 2014, 2023, and 2024. Meanwhile, equal shares of US adults — 27% each — identified as either Democrats or Republicans.

  • The report notes, “In most years since Gallup began regularly conducting its polls by telephone in 1988, independents have been the largest political group. However, the independent percentage has increased markedly in the past 15 years, typically registering 40% or higher, a level not reached prior to 2011.”
  • The surge in independent affiliation appears to be driven by young voters, with 56% and 54% of Generation Z and Millennials respectively, identifying as independent.
  • Gallup notes, “Last year, more political independents said they lean toward the Democratic Party than the Republican Party, with the 45% of political independents breaking down into 20% Democratic leaners, 15% Republican leaners and 10% non-leaners. That is a shift from 2024, representing a three-point decline in Republican leaners and a three-point increase in Democratic leaners.”

Figure 1: In politics, as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent?

image

Source: Gallup

 

US: FED Reverse Repo Operation

Jan-12 18:34

RRP usage inched up to $3.402B with 11 counterparties this afternoon vs. $3.280B Friday. Compares to December 12 low of $0.838B (lowest level since mid-March 2021); this years highest excess liquidity measure: $460.731B on June 30.

image

