US NATGAS: CCL3 Train 5 First LNG Imminent

Cheniere submitted a FERC request to introduce feedgas and refrigerants to the cold end of Midscale ...
Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute writes that US President Donald Trump’s fusion of public and private ownership is “a truly radical break from how the United States has done business for a century.”
Figure 1: Direct Stakes in Private Companies Taken by the Trump Admin in 2025
Source: Cato Institute, NYT, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC
According to a new survey from Gallup, a record high 45% of US adults identified as political independents in 2025, surpassing the 43% measured in 2014, 2023, and 2024. Meanwhile, equal shares of US adults — 27% each — identified as either Democrats or Republicans.
Figure 1: In politics, as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent?
Source: Gallup
RRP usage inched up to $3.402B with 11 counterparties this afternoon vs. $3.280B Friday. Compares to December 12 low of $0.838B (lowest level since mid-March 2021); this years highest excess liquidity measure: $460.731B on June 30.