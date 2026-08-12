SONIA OPTIONS: Call Spread seller unwind

Sell-side notes that we have read revealed a lightening up of some tactical positions/adjustments for summer seasonality. Most point to the need for further evidence before making judgements on the fiscal outlook under PM-in-waiting Burnham and ongoing, heightened sensitivity to swings in energy prices:
- Bank of America: The US-Iran ceasefire breakdown makes our call for unchanged rates this year a closer one, but we maintain our 2s10s steeper and long 7y Gilts on ASW trades.
- Goldman Sachs: We think the front-end sell-off was likely exacerbated by long positioning. We continue to think that the UK curve will steepen as the hurdle for BoE hikes is unlikely to be met, but longer-run fiscal challenges will remain. Sticky risk premium is better expressed in curve trades than in gilts on asset swap. Adjustments to the leverage ratio should create a modest tailwind. But the indirect effect via the extension of leverage to the broader financial system offers more support, with carry on long Gilts on asset swaps offering reasonable risk reward in the 5y and 10y parts of the curve.
- J.P.Morgan: Despite recent energy price volatility, upside tail risks to oil and gas are small which likely limits how much BoE tightening can be priced. We close both our tactically paid Sep ‘26 MPC OIS and also our cross-market short in Jun ‘27 SONIA vs. Euribor futures. We continue to pay the belly of the 1Y/1Yx1Y/2Yx1Y SONIA fly (50:50) as a carry trade We are tactically bullish as we expect yields to continue to range trade around 4.80% with limited near-term catalysts for a significant sell off. We entered longs in 10Y gilts targeting the 4.75-4.80% level. 10Y gilt swap spreads look modestly too wide vs. relative drivers, however we stay neutral given a lack of clear catalysts for narrowing
- Morgan Stanley: We keep our bullish front-end exposure via the September MPC receiver and SFIM7/M8 steepeners, positioning for a lower trough rate and curve normalization. Further out, we reduce steepening exposure by closing the 10s20s SONIA steepeners, while retaining 5y5y/10y5y for its attractive roll and summer seasonality. Cross-market valuations suggest that intermediate and long-end UK rates look cheap versus EUR and USD, particularly in real yields. While we remain cautious on the medium-term fiscal trajectory, we expect a supportive domestic backdrop over the summer. We switch from our 5s10s ASW box flattener into an outright long 10y ASW position.
- Natixis: Our economist still expects the BoE to remain on hold for the rest of the year, We keep our 10-30y steepener on the Gilt curve as we believed that tensions in the Middle East will prove short-lived or not meaningful enough to warrant a new tightening of monetary conditions. In addition, political risk premium should limit any downside.
- Societe Generale: Consider re-entering long 2Y SONIA vs SOFR trade if spread widens to 15bp. We see policy risks diverging: we do not expect BoE tightening, while the Fed retains greater scope to stay hawkish, especially if we continue seeing firm PCE prints. This weeks’ BoE's leverage-ratio reform outlined in the Financial Stability Report is also marginally supportive for gilts.