US NATGAS: Cali Daily Natgas Fundamentals

Not much from Boston Fed's Collins (2025 voter, leans dovish) on her current monetary policy views in a speech called “Observations on Housing and the Economy”.

She calls the current policy stance "modestly restrictive" (previously she's called it "somewhat restrictive" so not much difference here) and notes higher rates have slowed new residential investment, contributing "the more moderate overall demand we are currently experiencing".

That characterization of the stance of policy is pretty close to how other Fed officials have described it, so nothing out of the mainstream here.

We haven't really heard her current monetary policy views since prior to the May FOMC meeting. Unfortunately no Q&A is expected at today's event.