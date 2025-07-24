EURJPY TECHS: Bullish Trend Sequence Intact

RES 4: 171.09 High Jul 23 ‘24

RES 3: 170.47 76.4% Fibonacci retracement for Jul - Aug ‘24 downleg

RES 2: 169.91 1.236 proj of the Feb 28 - Mar 18 - Apr 7 price swing

RES 1: 169.71 High Jun 23

PRICE: 168.23 @ 16:49 BST Jun 24

SUP 1: 167.46 Low Jun 23

SUP 2: 165.90 20-day EMA

SUP 3: 164.95 Low Jun 13

SUP 4: 164.24 50-day EMA

The trend set-up in EURJPY remains bullish and Monday’s strong start to this week’s session, reinforces a bullish theme. The cross has recently cleared 166.69, the Oct 31 ‘24 high. This signals scope for an extension towards 170.47, a key Fibonacci retracement point. Note that the cross is overbought, a pullback would unwind this condition. Support to watch lies at 165.90, the 20-day EMA.