EURJPY TECHS: Bullish Trend Sequence Intact

* RES 4: 175.43 High Jul 11 '24 and a key medium-term resistance * RES 3: 174.86 1.764 proj of the F...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
The trend set-up in EURJPY remains bullish and Monday’s strong start to this week’s session, reinforces a bullish theme. The cross has recently cleared 166.69, the Oct 31 ‘24 high. This signals scope for an extension towards 170.47, a key Fibonacci retracement point. Note that the cross is overbought, a pullback would unwind this condition. Support to watch lies at 165.90, the 20-day EMA.
Some highlights of Italy's Q3 funding plan out today (PDF link):