EURJPY TECHS: Bullish Trend Sequence Intact

Jul-24 19:00

* RES 4: 175.43 High Jul 11 '24 and a key medium-term resistance * RES 3: 174.86 1.764 proj of the F...

EURJPY TECHS: Bull Cycle Remains In Play

Jun-24 19:00
  • RES 4: 171.09 High Jul 23 ‘24 
  • RES 3: 170.47 76.4% Fibonacci retracement for Jul - Aug ‘24 downleg  
  • RES 2: 169.91 1.236 proj of the Feb 28 - Mar 18 - Apr 7 price swing
  • RES 1: 169.71 High Jun 23
  • PRICE: 168.23 @ 16:49 BST Jun 24 
  • SUP 1: 167.46 Low Jun 23 
  • SUP 2: 165.90 20-day EMA 
  • SUP 3: 164.95 Low Jun 13   
  • SUP 4: 164.24 50-day EMA   

The trend set-up in EURJPY remains bullish and Monday’s strong start to this week’s session, reinforces a bullish theme. The cross has recently cleared 166.69, the Oct 31 ‘24 high. This signals scope for an extension towards 170.47, a key Fibonacci retracement point. Note that the cross is overbought, a pullback would unwind this condition. Support to watch lies at 165.90, the 20-day EMA.     

US STOCKS: Late Equities Roundup: Eminis & Nasdaq Climb to New 4M Highs

Jun-24 18:54
  • Despite early morning confusion over Israel/Iran ceasefire pledges, stocks continued to march higher late Tuesday as tensions appeared to de-escalate. Multiple Fed speakers, including Chairman Powell's policy testimony to the House, contributed to support as rate cut chances gained traction.
  • SPX emini and Nasdaq index have risn to mid-February levels while if the Dow is near early March highs in late trade. Currently, the DJIA trades up 506.56 points (1.19%) at 43088.53, S&P E-Minis up 70 points (1.15%) at 6146.75, Nasdaq up 295.3 points (1.5%) at 19926.22.
  • Information Technology, Financials and Communication Services sectors continued to outperform in the second half: IT leaders included Intel +6.54%, Advanced Micro Devices +6.51%, Enphase Energy +5.06% and Micron +4.47%.
  • The Financials sector was supported by services stocks: Coinbase Global +12.05%, Apollo Global Management +4.78% and KKR & Co +4.73%, while media and entertainment shares supported the Communication Services sector: Warner Bros Discovery +2.11%, Charter Communications +2.13%, Netflix +1.97% and Match Group +1.78%
  • On the flipside, weaker crude prices (WTI -4.2 at 64.31 - partially due to the de-escalation in the Middle East) weighed on oil and gas stocks: Occidental Petroleum -3.91%, Exxon Mobil -3.15%, ConocoPhillips -2.80%, Chevron -2.41% and Hess -2.29%.
  • Broadline retailers weighed on the Consumer Staples sector: Dollar General -1.52%, Estee Lauder -2.80% and Dollar Tree -2.11%.

EGB FUNDING UPDATE: MEF Q3 Funding Plan Eyes New 3 / 7 / 10Y BTPs In Quarter

Jun-24 18:49

Some highlights of Italy's Q3 funding plan out today (PDF link):

  • Plans to sell three new bonds over the quarter: 3Y BTP (Jan-29) with minimum outstanding volume of E9bln; 7Y BTP (Nov-32), minimum E10bln, 10Y BTP (Feb-36), minimum E10bln. ("Other new bonds could be issued during the third quarter, in addition to the abovementioned ones, according to market conditions.")
  • Reopenings could include: 2.10% Aug-27 (ISIN: IT0005657330), 2.70% Oct-30 (ISIN: IT0005654642), 3.25% Jul-32 (ISIN: IT0005647265), 3.60% Oct-35 (ISIN: IT0005648149)
  • MEF updates on on annual funding progress, reporting nominal M-T/L-T issuance has been E172bln through May. "Considering the current cash balance and the issuance activity carried out in the month of June and that already announced settling by June 30th, equal to EUR 51 billion, and given the total yearly funding target, from July 1st to December 31st MEF estimates a gross issuance volume of medium-long term government bonds for a total amount in the area of EUR 115-125 billion. Such amount is net of the NGEU loans package foreseen for the year 2025 as well as the management of cash balance during the year. Given the redemptions, this implies an expected net issuance volume of around EUR 14-24 billion for the same period. Therefore, at the end of May 2025, the rate of progress in the funding activity for the current year stood at 50%. The latter rate rises to 65% if we include the issuances made and those already announced settling in the month of June."

