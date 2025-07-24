USDJPY TECHS: Bounces Off 50-Day EMA Support

* RES 4: 151.21 High Mar 28 * RES 3: 150.49 High Apr 2 * RES 2: 149.38 50.0% retracement of the Jan ...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Minneapolis Fed Pres Kashkari (2026 voter) doesn't really comment on current monetary policy in a town hall Q&A session. Asked "do you see a scenario when where inflation is not at 2%, but rates still have to come down?", Kashkari responds in "balanced" fashion similar to Chair Powell's commentary at last week's FOMC meeting and in prior appearances:
Not much from Boston Fed's Collins (2025 voter, leans dovish) on her current monetary policy views in a speech called “Observations on Housing and the Economy”.