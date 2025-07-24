USDJPY TECHS: Bounces Off 50-Day EMA Support

Jul-24 18:30

COMMODITIES: Crude Falls Sharply, Gold Pulls Back As Geopolitical Tensions Ease

Jun-24 18:29
  • WTI has recouped some losses during US hours but remains down sharply on the day as the Israel-Iran conflict has de-escalated.
  • WTI Aug 25 is down by 5.8% at $64.5/bbl.
  • The geopolitical risk premium is unwinding as the risk to Iranian oil infrastructure or disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has eased.
  • Market uncertainty is still high with trade disputes and OPEC output normalisation impacting demand and supply.
  • For now, the sell-off is considered corrective and the pullback has allowed a recent overbought condition to unwind.
  • Support to watch is at the 50-day EMA, at $64.52, which has been pierced. A clear break of it would signal scope for a deeper retracement towards $58.87, the May 30 low.
  • On the upside, initial resistance to watch is $71.39, the 50.0% retracement of the Jun 23 - 24 high-low range.
  • Meanwhile, spot gold has fallen by 1.5% to $3,317/oz, taking the yellow metal through the 50-dma support for the first time since mid-May.
  • The move came on the back of the tentative ceasefire struck between Iran and Israel and it has seen gold narrow the gap with the June lows of $3,293.64, which form first support.
  • Despite this, a bullish theme in gold remains intact and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Resistance at $3,435.6, the May 7 high, has recently been pierced.

FED: Kashkari: "Plausible" To Cut Amid 2+% Inflation If Labor Market Weakens

Jun-24 18:28

Minneapolis Fed Pres Kashkari (2026 voter) doesn't really comment on current monetary policy in a town hall Q&A session. Asked "do you see a scenario when where inflation is not at 2%, but rates still have to come down?", Kashkari responds in "balanced" fashion similar to Chair Powell's commentary at last week's FOMC meeting and in prior appearances:

  • "In the case where, let's say, inflation is still too high and the unemployment the labor market is weak, that's a particularly challenging environment for a central bank because our two goals are in tension. They're not balancing each other out. We're kind of missing on both sides of our mandate. In that situation, if the labor market were to deteriorate very quickly or dramatically, I could imagine a scenario where we say, hey, we need to adjust rates to support the labor market. We have said when our two goals are in tension, we will take a balanced approach. What does a balanced approach actually mean? It's going to depend on what's happening in the economy in that time. I'm not forecasting this. I'm just saying it is a plausible scenario."

FED: Boston's Collins: Policy "Modestly Restrictive"

Jun-24 18:09

Not much from Boston Fed's Collins (2025 voter, leans dovish) on her current monetary policy views in a speech called “Observations on Housing and the Economy”.

  • She calls the current policy stance "modestly restrictive" (previously she's called it "somewhat restrictive" so not much difference here) and notes higher rates have slowed new residential investment, contributing "the more moderate overall demand we are currently experiencing".
  • That characterization of the stance of policy is pretty close to how other Fed officials have described it, so nothing out of the mainstream here.
  • We haven't really heard her current monetary policy views since prior to the May FOMC meeting. Unfortunately no Q&A is expected at today's event.

