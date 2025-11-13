US CREDIT SUPPLY: Boardwalk Pipelines LP: $Bmark New Issue - Fair Value

Nov-13 16:25

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* MNI FV Long 10Y +125A * IPT Long 10Y +155A * FV based on BWP's secondary curve. * Issuer: Boardwal...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

EUROZONE ISSUANCE: AFT Plans 2026 M-T/L-T Issuance Of E310B Net Of Buybacks

Oct-14 16:25

The French Treasury publishes its state funding updates for 2025 and 2026 (link) in light of the 2026 budget bill being presented to the Council of Ministers. Highlights for 2026 (see table below for AFT table):

  • Total financing requirement of E305.7B in 2026, up E8B from the 2025 updated financing requirement, "mainly due to the depreciation of medium- and long-term securities, which increased by €7.8 billion (€175.8 billion in 2026 compared to €168.0 billion in 2025)."
  • Deficit to be financed of E124.4B (vs E130.5B for 2025), with M-T/L-T issuance net of buybacks of E310B, and BTFs outstanding down by E2.3B.
  • AFT notes that a detailed M-T/L-T  programme will be out in December.
  • For 2025, M-T/L-T net issuance is unchanged at E300B.
image
Source: Agence France Tresor

MNI: POWELL-FED MAY BE APPROACHING END TO QT 'IN COMING MONTHS'

Oct-14 16:20
  • MNI: POWELL-FED MAY BE APPROACHING END TO QT 'IN COMING MONTHS'
  • POWELL-SOME SIGNS HAVE BEGUN TO EMERGE LIQUIDITY IS TIGHTENING
  • LONGTERM BALANCE SHEET TRANSITION WILL BE GRADUAL, PREDICTABLE
  • AMPLE RESERVES REGIME HAS PROVEN REMARKABLY EFFECTIVE-POWELL
  • ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS NOT CHANGED MUCH SINCE SEPT FOMC-POWELL
  • DOWNSIDE RISKS TO EMPLOYMENT APPEAR TO HAVE RISEN-POWELL
  • GROWTH IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY MAY BE FIRMER THAN EXPECTED-POWELL
  • MONETARY POLICY IS NOT ON A PRE-DETERMINED PATH-POWELL

OPTIONS: Larger FX Option Pipeline

Oct-14 16:11
  • EUR/USD: Oct16 $1.1500-20(E1.5bln), $1.1580-00(E3.9bln), $1.1700-05(E1.1bln); Oct17 $1.1510-15(E1.9bln), $1.1670-80(E1.2bln); Oct20 $1.1515(E1.0bln), $1.1545-50(E1.0bln)
  • USD/JPY: Oct20 Y154.80($2.0bln)

Related bullets

article type logo

Parker-Hannifin (PH A3[P]/BBB+/A-): New Issue FV

article type logo

Consumer Secondary

article type logo

German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

Related by topic

BWP
US

Trending Top

article type logo

The Great U.S. Federal Data Re-Opening Of 2025: Data Primer

Nov-13 17:53
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Private Credit Poses Systemic Risks - Ghamami

Nov-13 17:20
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Czech Fiscal Gap To Hit 3% GDP-Council Chair

Nov-13 15:01

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2025Twitter, Xlinkedin logo