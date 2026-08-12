US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Sep'26 2Y Buy

* +5,000 TUU6 103-00.88, post time offer at 0950:54ET, DV01 $184,700 * The 2Y contract trades 103-00...
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Sell-side notes that we have read revealed a lightening up of some tactical positions/adjustments for summer seasonality. Most point to the need for further evidence before making judgements on the fiscal outlook under PM-in-waiting Burnham and ongoing, heightened sensitivity to swings in energy prices:
FT sources report "DP World is planning to build a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast that would reduce Dubai’s dependence on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The Dubai-based port operator is in talks to develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area of Fujairah and a new terminal at the existing harbour in the same emirate".