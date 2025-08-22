US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Large Sep'25 2Y Sale Earlier

Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, PM Sir Keir Starmer says that the gov'ts fiscal rules are "iron clad", adding that it is "important to have the [fiscal] headroom we had in the Spring Statement". A live stream of the committee hearing can be found here .

Following the gov'ts backing down to Labour rebels on proposed welfare reforms, speculation is mounting over how Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will maintain her fiscal rules (as Starmer has reiterated today), protect her fiscal headroom, and not breach manifesto commitments not to rais income tax, VAT or employee National Insurance contributions.

Some on the left of the Labour party have advocated for a 'wealth tax', but The Times reports a Cabinet minister calling the idea a “non-starter”. The Times: “Wealth taxes don’t work,” one cabinet minister said. “Just look at what’s happened in other countries that have introduced them. They just don’t raise money, certainly not the kind of money that we’re looking for.” Another cabinet minister said a wealth tax was “off the table”. They said: “Wealthy people are mobile, they can move their assets to other more favourable jurisdictions.”