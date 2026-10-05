GLOBAL: *BERLIN, PARIS FLOAT TRADE TOOL TO CUT CHINA ACCESS TO EU MARKET - BBG

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Eagerly awaited inflation reports are later in the week with PPI unusually landing first on Thursday before CPI on Friday.
Date ET Impact Event
08/09/2026 0600 ** NFIB Small Business Optimism Index
08/09/2026 0855 ** Redbook Retail Sales Index
08/09/2026 1100 ** NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations
08/09/2026 1500 * Consumer Credit
09/09/2026 0700 ** MBA Weekly Applications Index
09/09/2026 0815 *** ADP Employment Report
10/09/2026 0830 *** Jobless Claims
10/09/2026 0830 *** PPI
10/09/2026 1000 *** NAR existing home sales
10/09/2026 1000 ** Wholesale Trade
11/09/2026 0830 *** CPI
11/09/2026 1000 *** UMich Surveys of Consumers
11/09/2026 1400 ** Treasury Budget
A bear theme in USDCAD remains intact and Wednesday’s reversal reinforces this theme. The move down means resistance at the 50-day EMA, at 1.3940, remains intact. A clear break of the average is required to strengthen any short-term bull theme and signal scope for a stronger retracement of the Jun 24 - Aug 21 bear leg. For bears, attention is on key near-term support at 1.3732, the Aug 21 low.
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