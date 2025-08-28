USDJPY TECHS: Bear Threat Remains Present

BOC: Rate Cut Expectations Fade Alongside Data Surprises (1/4)
Jul-29 18:28
The Bank of Canada is set to hold the overnight rate at 2.75% on Wednesday Jul 30 (decision 0945ET), a third pause after seven consecutive cuts. This would keep rates in the middle of the BOC’s neutral range of 2.25–3.25%. MNI's preview is here (PDF).
The BoC is prone to surprising markets more than most of its central bank peers. But this is the first upcoming meeting in the last three at which opinion is not split over the decision: there’s under 5% implied probability of a rate cut at this meeting per OIS markets.
Compare that to 20% on the eve of the June meeting (decision was a hold) and 30-40% in April (again, a hold) when the outcome wasn’t entirely clear. Indeed the last fully-priced decision was March’s 25bp cut, which may turn out the be the final one of the cycle after 225bp in easing.
Since Q1, data developments have seen market pricing for future cuts slowly evaporate, with analysts not quite convinced but moving in that direction.
Below is our table of analyst consensus for BOC rates. While most analysts continue to expect at least one or two more cuts by year-end, with most basing their view on expectations that the Canadian economy will weaken sharply, markets (OIS) see no full 25bp reductions seen through year-end (17bp in total over the next 4 meetings to December). That compares to just after the June meeting when a full 25bp cut and then some had been expected.
We’ve seen the expected BOC terminal rate rise to 2.25% (per MNI consensus), versus 2.125% prior seen prior to the June meeting, and we think this could creep up further.
PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Update: $750M EW Scrips 5NC2 Launched
BONDS: EGBs-GILTS CASH CLOSE: Bunds Modestly Underperform Ahead Of HICP Data
Jul-29 18:11
Curve bellies underperformed Tuesday.
Bund yields largely traded within Monday's ranges, with Gilt yields fading an early rise.
Early core FI losses didn't appear to reflect any new news, instead continuing to trade on speculation regarding the weekend's EU-US trade pact (some details remain scarce despite the EU releasing a fact sheet).
US Treasuries drove much of the afternoon's price action, with soft labour market data helping boost global core instruments before a modest sell-off going into the close.
In data, UK consumer credit data and Spanish Q2 prelim GDP were stronger-than-expected, though had little market impact.
The German curve lightly bear steepened, with the UK's leaning bull flatter - though the 5-7Y segments underperformed in both cases. Periphery/semi-core EGB spreads tightened modestly.
Wednesday brings Eurozone Q2 GDP data, but focus will likely be more firmly placed on the first readings of flash July inflation starting with Spain (MNI's preview is here). Global attention will be on the Federal Reserve's decision (though after Wednesday's cash close).
Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany
Germany: The 2-Yr yield is up 2.4bps at 1.942%, 5-Yr is up 2.6bps at 2.293%, 10-Yr is up 1.9bps at 2.708%, and 30-Yr is up 0.8bps at 3.204%.
UK: The 2-Yr yield is down 1.2bps at 3.894%, 5-Yr is down 0.8bps at 4.067%, 10-Yr is down 1.4bps at 4.633%, and 30-Yr is down 1.3bps at 5.441%.
Italian BTP spread down 0.7bps at 81bps / French OAT down 0.6bps at 65.6bps