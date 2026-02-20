GBPUSD TECHS: Bear Leg Extends

Feb-19 18:30

* RES 4: 1.3868 High Jan 27 and the bull trigger * RES 3: 1.3814 High Jan 30 * RES 2: 1.3733 High Fe...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

GBPUSD TECHS: Potential Reversal Signal

Jan-20 18:30
  • RES 4: 1.3726 High Sep 17 and a key resistance     
  • RES 3: 1.3661 High Sep 18
  • RES 2: 1.3607 2.764 proj of the Nov 4 - 13 - 20 price swing
  • RES 1: 1.3495/3568 High Jan 13 / 6 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 1.3464 @ 16:08 GMT Jan 20
  • SUP 1: 1.3331 Low Jan 19 and the bear trigger 
  • SUP 2: 1.3312 Low Dec 17
  • SUP 3: 1.3289 50.0% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg
  • SUP 4: 1.3223 61.8% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg

A recovery in GBPUSD from Monday's low highlights a potential early reversal signal. Initial key resistance has been defined at 1.3495, the Jan 13 high. A stronger recovery and a move above this short-term hurdle would strengthen the reversal threat. On the downside, support to watch lies at the Jan 19 low of 1.3331. Clearance of it would confirm a resumption of the recent bear cycle and open 1.3312, the Dec 17 low.     

GBPUSD TECHS: Potential Reversal Signal

Jan-20 18:30
  • RES 4: 1.3726 High Sep 17 and a key resistance     
  • RES 3: 1.3661 High Sep 18
  • RES 2: 1.3607 2.764 proj of the Nov 4 - 13 - 20 price swing
  • RES 1: 1.3495/3568 High Jan 13 / 6 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 1.3464 @ 16:08 GMT Jan 20
  • SUP 1: 1.3331 Low Jan 19 and the bear trigger 
  • SUP 2: 1.3312 Low Dec 17
  • SUP 3: 1.3289 50.0% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg
  • SUP 4: 1.3223 61.8% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg

A recovery in GBPUSD from Monday's low highlights a potential early reversal signal. Initial key resistance has been defined at 1.3495, the Jan 13 high. A stronger recovery and a move above this short-term hurdle would strengthen the reversal threat. On the downside, support to watch lies at the Jan 19 low of 1.3331. Clearance of it would confirm a resumption of the recent bear cycle and open 1.3312, the Dec 17 low.     

BONDS: EGBs-GILTS CASH CLOSE: Intraday Recovery, But Steepening Holds

Jan-20 18:29

European long-end yields rose Tuesday albeit closed well off intraday highs.

  • The overnight selloff in JGBs overnight on Japanese fiscal concerns spilled heavily into global markets.
  • The cross-asset move was exacerbated by trans-Atlantic tensions over the Trump administration's stated ambition for the US to take over Greenland, with bonds at/near session lows after a Danish pension fund said it would divest from US Treasuries.
  • The rest of the session proved more constructive, however. 15Y Gilt and 10Y Spanish syndications were well digested, helping EGBs/Gilts off the session's worst levels. 10Y Bund and Gilt yields closed 4bp below their session highs.
  • Data were largely a sideshow given global developments: wages in the latest UK labour market report were soft, while the quantities side was more mixed.
  • The German curve twist steepened with the UK's bear steepening. Periphery/semi-core EGB spread widened.
  • Wednesday's scheduled highlight is UK inflation data - MNI's preview is here - while there will be multiple speakers from Davos including ECB's Lagarde and of course attention will remain on geopolitical developments.

Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany

  • Germany: The 2-Yr yield is down 1.1bps at 2.069%, 5-Yr is up 0.2bps at 2.438%, 10-Yr is up 2bps at 2.859%, and 30-Yr is up 2.4bps at 3.479%.
  • UK: The 2-Yr yield is unchanged at 3.675%, 5-Yr is up 2.5bps at 3.91%, 10-Yr is up 4.3bps at 4.458%, and 30-Yr is up 5.7bps at 5.219%.
  • Italian BTP spread up 1.4bps at 64.4bps / French OAT spread up 0.4bps at 66.8bps  

Related bullets

article type logo

POWER: Orsted To Install Large Battery at Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Plant

article type logo

POWER: UK’s Green Party Plans to Up Offshore Wind, Solar Targets

article type logo

CREDIT SUPPLY: Co-operative Bank (Ba2*+): Guidance

Related by topic

GBP/USD
US
UK

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: IEEPA's Dead, But Tariffs Will Live On

Feb-20 21:10
article type logo

MNI IG US Credit Weekly

Feb-20 20:45
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Holding, Next Move Could Be Hike - Lacker

Feb-20 20:26

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2025Twitter, Xlinkedin logo