AMERICAS OIL: Baker Hughes North America Rig Count Breakdown by Basin as of 5/2

Baker Hughes North America Rig Count Breakdown by Basin as of May 2
Bunds underperformed in the European government FI space Wednesday in anticipation of the US tariff announcement after the cash close.
Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany
Sky News reporting a potential banding of upcoming tariffs by country and industry has helped extend the intraday risk-on seen ahead of planned announcements from 1600ET.
It compares to some recent media reports such as the Washington Post yesterday reporting that “White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of about 20 percent on most imports to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said, as President Donald Trump pushes for the most aggressive overhaul of the global economic system in decades.”
EURUSD rallied sharply into the London close. This affirms the bullish theme and underscores recent weakness as corrective. Moving average studies are in a bull-mode position highlighting a dominant uptrend. Key near-term support lies at 1.0733, the Mar 27 low. A move through it would confirm a clear breach of the 20-day EMA and signal scope for a deeper correction towards the 50-day EMA at 1.0661. Key resistance and the bull trigger is 1.0955, the Mar 18 high.