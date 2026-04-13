EU CREDIT MACRO: Average Cash Moves (Source: MNI, Bloomberg Finance L.P.)

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USDCAD is firmer, however remains inside the recent range. The pair looks to have made a clean break of resistance at the 50-day EMA. The break highlights a breach of both the 20- and 50-day EMAs and signals a stronger bull cycle. This opens the 1.3800 level initially, the Jan 23 high. For bears, a reversal would refocus attention on 1.3482, the Jan 30 low and bear trigger.
AUDUSD has pulled back further from Wednesday’s high. For now, the move down is considered corrective and attention turns to key support at 0.6963, the 50-day EMA. A clear break of this average would undermine the current bullish theme. Note that the moving average set-up is in a bull mode position signalling a dominant uptrend. A resumption of gains would open 0.7208 next, a Fibonacci retracement point.