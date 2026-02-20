EM LATAM CREDIT: Argentina Trade Surplus Beats Consensus

"*ARGENTINA JAN. TRADE SURPLUS $1.987B; EST. +$600M" - Bbg...
A sharp rally in EURGBP today has resulted in a breach of both the 20- and 5-day EMAs. This undermines the recent bear theme. A clear break of the 50-day average would signal scope for a stronger rally, towards 0.8746, the Dec 31 high. Moving average studies are in a bear-mode set-up and this continues to suggest that a recovery in the cross is potentially a correction. Key support and the bear trigger lies at 0.8644, the Jan 6 low.
A recovery in GBPUSD from Monday's low highlights a potential early reversal signal. Initial key resistance has been defined at 1.3495, the Jan 13 high. A stronger recovery and a move above this short-term hurdle would strengthen the reversal threat. On the downside, support to watch lies at the Jan 19 low of 1.3331. Clearance of it would confirm a resumption of the recent bear cycle and open 1.3312, the Dec 17 low.
