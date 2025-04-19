OIL PRODUCTS: ARA Gasoil Stocks Edge Higher as Gasoline Stocks Dip

Apr-17 14:36

European ARA Gasoil stocks edged higher last week to reverse the decline the previous week and remai...

EURIBOR: Calendar spread seller

Mar-18 14:29

ERH6/M6 sold at 4.5 in 30k.

US DATA: Industrial Production Jump Shows Hint Of Tariff Front-Running

Mar-18 14:22

Industrial production picked up strongly in February after a softer January, as a jump in manufacturing activity offset weaker utilities production.

  • Overall IP rose 0.7% M/M (nearly rounding up to 0.8%) vs 0.2% expected and 0.3% in January (rev down 0.2pp), with the seasonally-adjusted index hitting an all-time high and capacity utilization reaching an 8-month high 78.2%.
  • The manufacturing index rose by 0.9%, the quickest pace in 12 months, to hit a 28-month high (the release highlighted an 8.5% M/M rise in motor vehicles/parts production as driving the increase). That's vs 0.3% expected, and came with an upward revision to January (0.1% from -0.1%).
  • Utilities came in on the soft side at -2.5% M/M but that's after a 6.1% rise in January (which was attributed to heating during an unusually cold month), and activity in the segment is still up 8.7% Y/Y.
  • Momentum in both overall industry and manufacturing has picked up noticeably: while the Y/Y rates were up 1.4% / 0.7% respectively, the 3M/3M annualized rates came in at 5.2% / 2.8% respectively (both the fastest in 33 months).
  • As such the upside breakout in production since late 2024 continues, and corresponds with ISM manufacturing returning to above-50 territory for the first two months of 2025.
  • That's the good news. Whether this is the result of front-running tariffs is a major question, though, particularly given that the auto sector - one of the most vulnerable to Canada/Mexico trade disruptions - was such a major driver in the month.
  • We will continue to watch forward-looking indicators, including in regional Fed surveys, PMIs, and ISMs, to see whether the post-November election bounce can be sustained: early incoming evidence is that it won't be, given sharply deteriorated sentiment.
image

GERMANY: Fiscal Bill Up For Vote By 14:19 GMT

Mar-18 14:16

The bill representing a step change to the German fiscal stance is live up for vote until 14:19 GMT in Bundestag. The bill is expected to go through after agreement with previously reluctant party "the Greens" was reached last week.

  • This comes after an FDP bill proposing a 200bln increase to the defence special fund but no infrastructure debt brake softening just failed to go through in Bundestag a couple minutes ago - as expected.

