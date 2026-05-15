CANADA DATA: April CPI Preview: Analyst Outlook (2/2)

Analysts on the upcoming April CPI release: * CIBC: "Headline inflation will accelerate sharply aga...
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A bullish theme in AUDUSD remains intact and this week’s rally reinforces current conditions. The setup in the 20- and 50-day EMAs is bullish, and continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. 0.7103, the 76.4% retracement of the Mar 11 - 30 bear leg, has been cleared. This opens key resistance and a bull trigger at 0.7187, the Mar 11 high. First support to watch lies at 0.6981, the 50-day EMA. A clear break of it would undermine the bull theme.
Retail sales rose 7.0% Y/Y in the week ending April 11, per this week's Johnson Redbook index release. That constitutes the month-to-date gain, which while below retailers' targeted 7.2% would still represent a post-2022 high.