OIL: Analysts See US Crude Oil, Distillates, Gasoline Stock Draws in EIA Data

Analysts See US Crude Oil, Distillates, Gasoline Stock Draws in EIA Data * The API US oil inventory...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Aussie 10-yr futures traded on a more stable footing Friday after undergoing several spells of weakness mid-week. Prices broke through resistance-turned-support at 95.040, the 23.6% retracement of the upleg posted off the March low. Resistance in focus at 95.120 into 95.425, while 94.780 undercuts as support.
Treasuries sold off sharply Friday in a bear steepening move.
A corrective cycle in USDCAD remains in play and this week’s gains reinforce this condition. The pair has traded through 1.3711, the 50-day EMA. This highlights a stronger S/T reversal and opens 1.3808, a Fibonacci retracement point. For bears, a reversal would mark the end of the correction and pave the way for a move towards 1.3526, the Mar 9 low and the next key support. A clear break of this level would open 1.3482, the Jan 30 low.